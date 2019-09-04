A new report says the city’s de-icing strategy – which includes the use of a controversial agent – has made Edmonton’s roads safer.

The Snow and Ice Control pilot program saw the number of crashes in intersections clear of snow and ice drop by 12.5 per cent in 2017-2019 compared to the five years prior, according to a report presented at the city’s Community and Public Services Committee Wednesday.

The report also says all collision types where reduced when bare roads were achieved with calcium chloride, a de-icing compound that some Edmonton residents have expressed concern over.

“This reduction in collusions has significant societal safety benefits,” the report says.

The city has been criticized for using calcium chloride, with some saying it’s too corrosive and can damage surrounding environments.

But in the report, city staff said the use of salt and brine had little-to-no negative impact on concrete and asphalt.

The study did find that chloride-based solutions including calcium chloride were “more corrosive than concentrated brines,” but the addition of an inhibitor reduced corrosivity.

It also noted that exposed metal should be protected by paint, coatings and washing to limit corrosion.

The report said soil near roads treated with salt and brine was found to have relatively high salinity at all 12 testing sites, but salinity was lower for sites treated with additional anti-icing brine versus sites treated with a sand and salt mixture.

It went on to recommend the continued use of blading, sanding, de-icing and anti-icing agents including calcium chloride “even with the potential impacts to infrastructure.”

Edmonton city council will make a final decision on the recommendations at a Sept. 24 council meeting.

