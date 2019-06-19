A controversial snow and ice clearing chemical will be used on Edmonton’s major roadways again this winter.

Since the calcium chloride pilot project began in 2016, motorists have been concerned about the potential damage the brine could have on vehicles, namely from corrosion.

For the last three winters, the city has experimented with various mixes of sand, salt and calcium chloride brine to keep streets clear of snow and ice.

The goal is to keep pavement as bare as possible, as studies show that provides the safest driving conditions. Safer conditions would help meet the city’s Vision Zero goal of no deaths or serious injuries on Edmonton roads.

A report going to the Community and Public Services Committee next Wednesday provides a breakdown of this past winter’s efforts.

The report finds the city’s Fleet and Facility Services “did not observe any major impacts on trucks or shop floors” from calcium chloride, “possibly due to regular washing and maintenance.”

Other CaCl concerns

The report also addresses environmental concerns about the de-icing brine. It found “no apparent impact” on the quality of storm water that makes its way to the North Saskatchewan River.

It mentions calcium chloride can have a negative impact on vegetation growth, but notes the same can be said of sand and salt.

A full environmental review on the pilot is expected this fall.

Pilot project continues this winter

The City plans to continue the calcium chloride pilot project this winter, but with a new focus.

Staff heard from Edmontonians who were fed up with the state of residential streets in the winter. Fire, police and paramedics told the City they were concerned about the poor conditions of residential roads and sidewalks “which affected their response times.”

The strategy this season is to focus on better residential clearing, along with reevaluating the seasonal parking ban system to possibly include a ‘tag and tow’ component.

City staff are holding a media event Wednesday afternoon to discuss the program in detail.

The full report will go back to the committee in August. At that point, councillors will decide on the future of the program.

This is a developing story, details will be posted here as they become available.