Calgary’s city council votes to continue work on bid for 2026 Olympics
Olympic Plaza is one of the venues that was built for the 1988 Olympic Winter Games.
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 11:52AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 1:57PM MDT
In a meeting Monday morning, Calgary’s city council voted to keep working on a potential bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2026.
Councillors voted 9-6 in support of a motion to keep exploring a possible bid.
The vote came after it appeared last week that Calgary’s city council was set to kill plans for a bid.
Athletes campaigned in recent days for council to keep it going until the financial picture is clearer.
Calgary’s Chamber of Commerce has supported continued work on the bid – while the Alberta and federal government has committed to financially supporting a bid.
It’s estimated a bid would cost $30 million.
The Alberta government wants Calgary to hold a plebiscite to gauge the public’s desire to host. Calgary hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988.
With files from The Canadian Press