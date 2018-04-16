In a meeting Monday morning, Calgary’s city council voted to keep working on a potential bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2026.

Councillors voted 9-6 in support of a motion to keep exploring a possible bid.

The vote came after it appeared last week that Calgary’s city council was set to kill plans for a bid.

Athletes campaigned in recent days for council to keep it going until the financial picture is clearer.

Calgary’s Chamber of Commerce has supported continued work on the bid – while the Alberta and federal government has committed to financially supporting a bid.

It’s estimated a bid would cost $30 million.

The Alberta government wants Calgary to hold a plebiscite to gauge the public’s desire to host. Calgary hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988.

