Calling Lake, Alta., school locked down after reports of drunk man with a gun nearby

A school in Calling Lake, Alta. was locked down for around two hours Friday in response to reports of an intoxicated man who police say was seen walking nearby with a firearm.

At about 3:15 p.m., Athabasca RCMP received reports that the man was walking in the direction of a number of publicly accessible buildings.

Officers responded, locking down the school and surrounding public areas, for around two hours. Officers cleared the area and searched for the man, who was known to police.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police located the man without a firearm. After that, officers advised community members and the school of the situation, allowing them to end emergency protocols.

Investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information about this or other suspicious incidents is asked to contact police. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.