A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a central Alberta campground over the weekend.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP officers were called to an area hospital after receiving reports that a man had been shot several times.

The man was flown to Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance, where he remains in stable condition.

Edward Allister McKenzie, 20, of Rocky Mountain House has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a license and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Mckenzie will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 5.