Canada's men qualify for FIBA World Cup with 94-56 win over Venezuela

Team Canada's Owen Klassen (4) dunks the ball against Team Venezuela's Nestor Colmenares (43) during first half FIBA World Cup Qualifiers basketball action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Team Canada's Owen Klassen (4) dunks the ball against Team Venezuela's Nestor Colmenares (43) during first half FIBA World Cup Qualifiers basketball action in Edmonton on Thursday, November 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada

At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.

    BREAKING | Lockdown at CEGEP Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu; one man arrested

    A lockdown is currently in place at the Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), in Quebec's Monteregie region. Students and staff have been ordered to barricade themselves in a closed room and turn off the lights, according to a statement on the CEGEP's website.

    A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

  • Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism

    A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.

