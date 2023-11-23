Canadian paramedic volunteering in Ukraine killed in action: obituary

An Alberta paramedic was killed while serving with the Ukrainian military earlier this month.

According to an obituary posted by an Edmonton-area funeral home, Joshua Mayers was 34 when he died on Nov. 10.

Global Affairs Canada did not confirm the death, only telling CTV News Edmonton it was "aware of an incident involving a Canadian in Ukraine."

The Alberta College of Paramedics, too, would not confirm a death for privacy reasons.

However, a paramedic by the same name was listed on Tuesday as deceased in its member database.

Mayers was described in the obituary as someone who dedicated his life to helping people, first as a lifeguard, then as a primary care paramedic, and later as an advanced care paramedic.

"Josh cared deeply about everyone in his life, as well as strangers in the community," the obituary reads in part.

It also says he was inspired to go to Ukraine in September to contribute even more: "He felt this would bring a higher purpose to his life and provide him with a chance to make a significant and meaningful difference in the world."

The obituary does not say how he died.

CTV News Edmonton is working to connect with Mayers' family.

Global Affairs said Canadian officials "continue to monitor the situation closely, are engaging with local authorities, and are providing consular assistance."

The federal department knows of nine Canadians who have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

This is a developing news story. More to come…

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa