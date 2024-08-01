MacTavish, Gregg to join Oilers Hall of Fame in October

Two Oilers with nine Stanley Cup wins between them are joining the team's hall of fame.

On Thursday, Edmonton's National Hockey League club announced that Randy Gregg and Craig MacTavish will become the 15th and 16th members of the Oilers Hall of Fame when they're inducted on Oct. 25, when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Gregg, 68, played defence for the Oilers for parts of nine seasons, over much of the 1980s through 1990.

The Edmonton native, University of Alberta graduate, two-time member of the Canadian Olympic men's hockey team, medical doctor and managing director of baseball's Riverhawks is one of seven Oilers players to play on all five of their Cup-winning squads.

His 130 career playoff games with the Oilers ranks sixth all-time with the team, third among defencemen.

MacTavish, 65, won four Stanley Cups -- three with the Oilers -- over his 17 seasons as an NHL centreman. The London, Ont., native played eight of them in Edmonton, winning the Cup in blue and orange in 1987, 1988 and 1990, adding a fourth title as a player in 1994 with the New York Rangers.

Following his retirement in 1997, MacTavish joined the coaching staff of the Rangers for two seasons and returned to the Oilers as an assistant to head coach Kevin Lowe in 1999. MacTavish took over from Lowe a year later and coached the Oilers for eight seasons, leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

After departing as coach in 2009, he re-joined the Oilers' front office three years later before being named general manager in April 2013, a role he held for two years. MacTavish later held hockey operations executive roles in Edmonton.