EDMONTON -- More than 60 people across Canada are filing a $500-million class-action lawsuit against the makers of the herbicide Roundup over allegations that its active ingredient can cause cancer.

Toronto-based Diamond and Diamond Lawyers announced the class action lawsuit Wednesday and will hold news conferences in Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto.

The lawsuit names Roundup manufacturers Bayer and Monsanto, which were also sued by 18,000 plaintiffs in the United States over similar claims that the product's active ingredient, glyphosate, causes various forms of cancer.

Those lawsuits resulted in the makers of Roundup having to pay damages in excess of $2 billion.

While only around 60 plaintiffs are named in the Canada lawsuit, Diamond and Diamond says thousands of people may be affected.

They're alleging that the makers of Roundup were negligent when they introduced the product into Canadian stores, and withheld that the product carried a risk of cancer.

Plaintiffs allege they've suffered various types of cancer include Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, breast, gastric and brain cancer, leukemia and renal cell carcinoma.

The lawsuit is asking for $550,000 across three claims filed in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

Plaintiffs whose health has been affected by the chemical will speak to media at the news conferences, which will all be held at 11 a.m. MST.

More to come…