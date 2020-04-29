EDMONTON -- While it's disappointing for athletes to see events like the Edmonton Marathon this August cancelled, the organizers and charities behind them, too, find themselves at a loss.

Summer running events boost tourism in the capital region and are often important fundraisers for charitable groups.

The Running Room supports more than 800 runs across the country and the company's founder says the cancellations could be a devastating financial blow.

"It doesn’t matter whether it’s Terry Fox which is probably the most well-known run in Canada, or Run for the Cure which is another big one, those are major, major fundraisers for those big charities," John Stanton told CTV News Edmonton.

About 5,000 runners participate in the Edmonton Marathon each year and many of them travel from outside the city.

Organizers say it is an opportunity to showcase Edmonton to the world.

"The event is one of the very few where the runners can run out and run back through the finish line on the main drag of a downtown, so it creates a lot energy, buzz,” director Tom Keogh said.

The marathon's organizing committee is turning its attention to planning the 2021 event. People who have already registered can hold their spot for next year or run the race in 2022.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery