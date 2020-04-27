EDMONTON -- The 2020 Edmonton Marathon has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement on Monday night.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 15-16, but because of restrictions implemented by the provincial government to prevent the spread of the virus, the event cannot go ahead.

About 5,000 runners took part in the 2019 marathon.

“As runners ourselves, we held out hope that the event could go ahead, because we tend to be an optimistic group and love putting it on for the community. However, it is best that we protect our runners, volunteers, and staff, and support our courageous healthcare professionals by being part of the solution in our battle against COVID-19,” said director Tom Keough.

Registered participants will be able to rollover their registration fee for the 2021 or 2022 event.

More information is expected to be published this fall.