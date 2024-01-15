EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Capital Line LRT running again after train hits pedestrian Monday morning

    Coliseum LRT Station. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) Coliseum LRT Station. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning after a train hit a pedestrian, Edmonton Transit Service confirmed.

    "At approximately 6:05 a.m. this morning, a northbound Capital Line train reported contact with a person near the 129 Avenue crossing, which is located south of Belvedere LRT Station," Trevor Dennehy of ETS wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

    Dennehy confirmed the person was taken to hospital, but did not provide an update on their condition.

    Buses were brought in to transport passengers between Belvedere and Coliseum stations.

    Capital Line trains resumed shortly after 7 a.m.

