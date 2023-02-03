Car thief pulled firearm when approached by owner: police

Police have released a sketch of a car thief, as well as a photo of the car he was driving. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Police have released a sketch of a car thief, as well as a photo of the car he was driving. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island