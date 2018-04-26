Edmonton police said a 2016 case, centred on the death of a baby girl that year, is before the courts – after charges against the accused were upgraded.

On July 25, 2016, a two-month-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, prompting the EPS Child Protection Section to become involved in the case.

Two days later, Brandon Calahoo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Nearly two weeks later, on August 8, the girl died from her injuries and homicide detectives became involved.

An autopsy was conducted, but the Edmonton Medical Examiner could not immediately determine how she died.

In January 2017, the Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death was criminal, the Crown Prosecutor was notified, and charges against Calahoo (now 22-years-old) were upgraded to second-degree murder and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

EPS said the case is before the courts.

Police said this death was included in the 42 homicides in 2016.