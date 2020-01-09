EDMONTON -- An ATM was stolen from an Edmonton bar on Thursday morning, and it was all caught on the bar’s security cameras.

It happened at Bunkers Pub at 127 Avenue and Hermitage Road around 5:40 a.m.

In surveillance video captured by the bar, four men can be seen tying a rope around the ATM, using a pickup truck to pull it forward, and then carrying it out of the bar by hand.

The truck then drives out of the parking lot with the ATM in the back.

Police have received reports that three masked suspects used a truck to pull the ATM out the front of the business.

The robbery did significant damage to the front of the bar, shattering the doors and glass; however, workers at the bar said the robbery won’t keep them from opening their doors.

“We’re working on it right now, we got doors coming, we got windows coming,” Cam Bandura told CTV News Edmonton.

“It’ll be open tonight, I’m pretty sure. I’m 60, 70 per cent sure it’ll be open tonight.”

Bandura said the bar has never been robbed before.

The investigation is ongoing.