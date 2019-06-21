Caught on camera: Home invasion suspects fire shotgun at house
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 12:32PM MDT
Edmonton police have released security video with the hope of identifying suspects involved in an attempted January home invasion.
Police said around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 authorities were called to 117 Avenue and 101 Street after a report of a shooting.
Five masked men reportedly approached a home and attempted to force their way inside before firing a shot through the door, police said.
The men then left the area in a vehicle.
No one was injured, but police are calling the incident an attempted murder.
Anyone who has information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.