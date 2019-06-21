

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton police have released security video with the hope of identifying suspects involved in an attempted January home invasion.

Police said around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 authorities were called to 117 Avenue and 101 Street after a report of a shooting.

Five masked men reportedly approached a home and attempted to force their way inside before firing a shot through the door, police said.

The men then left the area in a vehicle.

No one was injured, but police are calling the incident an attempted murder.

Anyone who has information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.