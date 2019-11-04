EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man who stole a poppy box from a Tim Hortons in Lloydminster on Monday morning.

RCMP officers were called to the Tims on the 3900 block of 50 Avenue after the theft.

In surveillance video from the restaurant, the man can be seen from two different angles casually taking the box off the counter before walking out of the restaurant. Staff chased after him, but were unable to catch him.

“This is a huge fundraiser for those men and women who put their lives on the line for our safety,” according to Const. Grant Kirzinger of the Lloydminster RCMP Detachment. “It is unbelievable that someone would steal the poppy box.”

The man is described as wearing a black Vans hat, white sunglasses around his neck, and black and white track pants.

Anyone with information about the thief is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.