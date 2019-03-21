A Stony Plain care centre is celebrating the lives of seven people, whose ages combined tally more than 700 years.

“In my whole career of 32 years, this is the first time ever we've ever had this many people over 100 at the same time,” said Linda Merrick, a worker at Good SamaritanCare Centre in Stony Plain.

"To have seven 100-plus residents in one care home in a small community like Stony Plain is unbelievable and truly an achievemnt and we're so proud of that," said Julius Van Wyk, Good Samaritan Society President & CEO.

It’s a feat that seems impossible, however a crew of residents is proof of it all.

At 100, Shirley Bathgate is considered the youngest in the century club. She joins Jane Vandenberg, who is 101-years-old.

“I did a lot of exercise, what do you call it, Tai Bo,” said Jane, who credits that in aiding here to reach such a grand age.

All of the centenarians are women, with some jokingly crediting that to their longevity.

Another resident, Hazel, will turn 102 in June. Her family says that the gathering is a testament to not just the group of women who have hit the century mark, but also to those who have helped get them there.

“Family we come by once or twice a week to pop in and say hi, but the caregivers that are here every single day,” said Carolyn Giesbrecht, Hazel’s granddaughter. “It's just really amazing, we've very grateful as a family.”

Although no one at the centre is actually celebrating a birthday on Thursday, that wasn’t the point of the celebrations—it was to acknowledge their age achievements.

“It's a celebration of life...their life."

