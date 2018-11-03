

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A central Alberta man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman.

Around 2 a.m. on November 2, Killam RCMP were called to a home near Galahad, approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

There, a woman was found dead inside the home. A man was taken into custody without incident.

RCMP said its major crimes unit and forensic identification section are assisting Killam RMCP in the investigation into the woman’s death. An autopsy will be conducted November 6.

The man, 29-year-old Brett Thomas Fenton, of Galahad, faces one charge of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in Camrose Provincial Court on November 7.

Investigators said they are not seeking anyone else in connection to the event. ​