Central Edmonton suspicious death under investigation: Edmonton police

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Saturday evening.

After 6 p.m., police say they responded to reports of an assault with a weapon in central Edmonton, in the area of 104 Avenue and 95 Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man with serious injuries. First aid was performed but the man died at the scene.

The name of the victim or any other information about them was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.