Edmonton police said a man in his 30s was facing charges in connection to the death of Jarvis Katz, the city’s second homicide of 2018.

Police said Douglas Ronald Hecht, 34, was arrested in downtown Edmonton on April 5.

On January 15, officers were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 80 Street, after it was reported a male had been stabbed. He was treated and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The deceased was later identified as 28-year-old Katz, and an autopsy confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound, his death was confirmed to be homicide.

On Tuesday, police said Hecht has been charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.