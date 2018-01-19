Edmonton police have called the death of a man in his 20s, who was injured in an assault Monday night, the city’s second homicide of the year.

On Monday night, a 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital following an assault – he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Jarvis Katz.

An autopsy was carried out Thursday, January 18, and EPS confirmed the Medical Examiner had determined Katz died of a stab wound.

The EPS Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, and detectives are seeking details on the assault and events leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).