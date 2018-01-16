A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital following an assault Monday night, and police are investigating.

Officers were called to a home on 80 Street in the area of 117 Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A 28-year-old man was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with life threatening injuries, but as of Tuesday morning, police said his condition had stabilized.

EPS would not confirm the nature of the man’s injuries, or if investigators had identified a suspect or suspects in this case.

More to come…