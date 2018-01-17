Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
North Edmonton assault victim, dies in hospital
EPS on scene, at a home on 80 St. near 117 Ave. late Monday, January 15, 2018.
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 5:02PM MST
At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, January 15th, Northwest Division patrol officers were called to a residential area near 118 Avenue and 80 Street, after it was reported that a 28-year-old male had been stabbed.
The victim, Jarvis Katz, was treated and transported to hospital.
On the morning of Wednesday, January 17, Katz succumbed to his injuries.
An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018.