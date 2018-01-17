

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, January 15th, Northwest Division patrol officers were called to a residential area near 118 Avenue and 80 Street, after it was reported that a 28-year-old male had been stabbed.

The victim, Jarvis Katz, was treated and transported to hospital.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 17, Katz succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018.