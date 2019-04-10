

CTV Edmonton





Four people are now facing charges in connection with the death of a woman in 2017.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of 119 Avenue and 34 Street on July 5, 2017. When they arrived, Jordan Amber Aksidan, 21, was found in critical condition. She died in hospital.

An autopsy found that Aksidan died of a gunshot wound.

More than a year and a half later, four people have been arrested in connection to her death.

Michelle Mercredi, 25, was arrested on Mar. 28, 2019 at the Edmonton Institute for Women and charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offense, and manslaughter while using a firearm.

Travis Serson, 26, was arrested on April 5, 2019 at the Calgary Correctional Centre and charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offense, manslaughter while using a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of an offense and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Thaiye Patenaude, 19, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2019 in Edmonton and charged with manslaughter while using a firearm.

Sean Quewezance, 25, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2018 in Edmonton and charged with manslaughter while using a firearm.

Court dates for the accused have not been released.