Edmonton police said a 25-year-old male was facing a number of charges in connection to a November, 2017 collision that left a young woman dead.

The collision happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2017 – when a vehicle headed north on Manning drive hit another vehicle headed west on 17 Street.

Investigators found the second vehicle had failed to stop at a stop sign before it was hit.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 46-year-old male, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there were three people in the westbound vehicle at the time of the crash, paramedics treated and transported the driver, a 25-year-old male, and the front passenger, a 19-year-old male, to hospital. Both had life threatening injuries. The passenger in the back seat of the car, a 20-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

On Friday, police said Colten Parr, 25, was facing a number of driving and weapons charges including: impaired driving causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon.

Parr is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.