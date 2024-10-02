Charges stayed in machete attack that left victims with life-threatening injuries

Charges have been stayed against a man accused of attacking four people with a machete in Edmonton last year.

Emergency crews attended a home at 118 Avenue and 38 Street at 4 a.m. on July 31, 2023 for a disturbance call.

When they arrived, they found two women and a man with "extensive, life-threatening injuries."

While they waited for paramedics to arrive, they found another man with a serious stab wound in a nearby vehicle.

Bobby-James Lavallee of Prince George B.C. was arrested on Aug. 4, 2023 and charged with one count of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and breaches of conditions and probation.

Police said they believed the attacks to be unprovoked, but said the victims and the accused knew each other.

On Sept. 27, the Crown opted to stay the charges against Lavallee because key witnesses were not available for the preliminary hearing.

Without the witnesses, the Crown said there wasn't a likelihood of conviction.