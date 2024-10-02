EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Canadian Finals Rodeo returns to Edmonton with cattle drive parading through downtown

    A cattle drive in downtown Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2024 to celebrate the return of the Canadian Finals Rodeo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A cattle drive in downtown Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2024 to celebrate the return of the Canadian Finals Rodeo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) kicked off their return to Edmonton with a bang.

    Ranchers and rodeo professionals led a cattle drive through the downtown core on Wednesday bringing the sights and sounds of all things rodeo.

    The cattle drive signifies CFR's big return to Edmonton after a seven-year hiatus – just in time for its 50th anniversary of showcasing the best in the west.

    The event began at Churchill Square along 102A Avenue and wrapped-up at Fan Park at Rogers Place. The cattle drive started at noon on Wednesday and ran until 1 p.m.

    Edmonton was home to the rodeo for more than 40 years but was previously held in Red Deer for the past five years.

    The rodeo will bring many fan-favourite events including bareback, bull and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, roping and barrel racing. A full schedule of the competitions are listed here.

    CFR will take place at Rogers Place from Oct. 2 until Oct. 5.

