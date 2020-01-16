EDMONTON -- Chinese New Year official begins on Jan. 25 but the celebrations start this weekend in Edmonton with the Chinese New Year Carnival.

People are invited to join the celebration with food, performances, crafts and games on Jan. 18 and 19.

"Basically we believe that anything that you do in the first little while of the new year kind of sets the tone for the rest of the year," Sandy Lai explained on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "So if you eat good food then it means that you'll have abundance and good food the rest of the year."

2020 is the Year of the Rat, the beginning of a new zodiac cycle.

Edmonton's Chinese Catholic Parish is located at 10140 – 119 St. The carnival is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.