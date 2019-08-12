The City of Edmonton has denied any involvement or responsibility for the death of boxer Tim Hague.

In June, Hague’s family sued the City, and several other parties, seeking damages of $5.3-milion.

A Statement of Defence filed August 9 reads “…the Defendants specifically deny the allegations of gross negligence against them and allegations of gross negligence against Reid.”

Pat Reid, the former Executive Director of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission (ECSC), is one of several defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Hague’s family, including the City of Edmonton, ECSC, current City branch manager David Aitken, and referee Len Koivisto.

Promotor K.O. Boxing is also being sued but is not named in the City’s Statement of Defence.

In the documents, the City said Hague signed a liability waiver on June 1, 2017 acknowledging he “waived all liabilities to the promoter, facility, local boxing Commission, and local civil authorities” if he suffered any injury or loss while fighting.

In an email to CTV News Edmonton, a city spokesperson said, "That document speaks for itself and we haven't anything further to add."

Hague’s lawyers argued the defendants owed a “duty of care” to Hague to ensure that Hague was in a “safe and fit condition to participate in combative sports.”

The defendants deny such a duty was owed and are requesting the lawsuit be dismissed.

Hague died following a match with Adam Braidwood on June 16, 2017 at what is now the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Following Hague’s death, questions swirled about whether Hague should have been allowed to participate given his fight history.

In December 2017, Edmonton City Council issued a one year moratorium on all combative sports. The ban was lifted two months later after a third-party review into Hague’s death was completed.

A lawyer representing the Hague family told CTV News Edmonton that it could take up to three years for the case to go before a judge.