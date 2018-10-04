

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton wants your feedback on the future of waste collection in the city.

The first of a series of public drop-in sessions was held today to discuss new ways to manage household waste.

The new recommendations include: options for curbside garbage setouts, waste reduction and diversion, food waste and reuse, single-use plastics restrictions and zero waste goal or target.

Jeff Stuart of Waste Education and Outreach said the changes will require residents to do more sorting themselves.

“Would we be moving to a bin or a cart system and asking people to do more separation at curb side. Maybe separating food scraps, organics, those types of things.”

The city is encouraging residents to give their feedback online or in-person at upcoming public drop-in discussions.

Changes could come as early as this spring.