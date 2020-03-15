EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton says for the first time, one of its employees has become infected with the novel coronavirus after travelling outside of the country.

City Manager Adam Lauhghlin confirmed the employee is in self-isolation at home, and some colleagues have also been urged to quarantine themselves.

"We care about the employee’s well-being and will continue to be in regular contact to provide support, just as if he or she were in the workplace," he said in a statement. "And when AHS terminates the self-isolation, our colleague will be welcomed back at work.”

The employee does not have a job involving frequent public contact, he said, adding their work space has been vigorously disinfected.

Laughlin called it a "clear indication" the city's internal COVID-19 response plan is working because everyone involved was notified within hours.

He will hold a news conference Monday to address the infection and provide an update on what the City of Edmonton is doing to address COVID-19 after cases jumped to 56 over the weekend, prompting a province-wide cancellation of school.