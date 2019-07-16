The City of Edmonton is seeking your input as it proceeds with its plan to widen Yellowhead Trail.

In part, the city's plan calls for the stretch to be widened to three lanes in each direction between 50 Street and the North Saskatchewan River which will prompt changes to the onramps at 50 Street and at Victoria Trail.

The city is hosting a pair of engagement sessions where residents can learn about and have their say on the project.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday at the Abbottsfield Recreation Centre between 4 and 6:30 p.m. A second outdoor pop-up event aimed at shared-use path users is slated for Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the northeast corner of Abbotsfield Road and Victoria Trail.

Construction is set to begin in 2020 with work scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2021.