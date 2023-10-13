Edmonton

    • City to provide $500K to local businesses to repair smashed windows

    A broken window on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton. A broken window on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton.

    The city is expanding financial support to businesses across the city to repair broken windows.

    "Damaged windows can significantly impact the curb appeal and, ultimately, the success of local businesses," the city said in a Friday news release.

    Edmonton had previously provided $167,500 and $60,000 respectively to the Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) and Alberta Avenue Business Association (AABA) to create their own window repair programs.

    Now funding will be provided to business improvement associations in 124 Street, Beverly, Chinatown, Downtown, Fort Road, French Quarter, Kingsway, North Edge, Northwest Industrial, Stony Plain Road, and Crossroads.

    The city has allocated $500,000 for the program, which covers 50 per cent of costs for eligible repairs, up to a maximum of $2,500.

    About half of the funding has already been dispersed to local businesses, and the city says the program will run until all the funding has been handed out.

    OSBA and AABA will not be eligible for additional funding until they use the money that was previously allotted to them.

    More information on how to apply for the program is available on the city's website.

    The city also provides a storefront improvement and development incentive program, along with assistance with cleaning and graffiti removal. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News