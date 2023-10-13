City to provide $500K to local businesses to repair smashed windows
The city is expanding financial support to businesses across the city to repair broken windows.
"Damaged windows can significantly impact the curb appeal and, ultimately, the success of local businesses," the city said in a Friday news release.
Edmonton had previously provided $167,500 and $60,000 respectively to the Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) and Alberta Avenue Business Association (AABA) to create their own window repair programs.
Now funding will be provided to business improvement associations in 124 Street, Beverly, Chinatown, Downtown, Fort Road, French Quarter, Kingsway, North Edge, Northwest Industrial, Stony Plain Road, and Crossroads.
The city has allocated $500,000 for the program, which covers 50 per cent of costs for eligible repairs, up to a maximum of $2,500.
About half of the funding has already been dispersed to local businesses, and the city says the program will run until all the funding has been handed out.
OSBA and AABA will not be eligible for additional funding until they use the money that was previously allotted to them.
More information on how to apply for the program is available on the city's website.
The city also provides a storefront improvement and development incentive program, along with assistance with cleaning and graffiti removal.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
'Working at it hard': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor in Israel
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war
Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
Former Mountie acknowledges tension between intelligence units within RCMP
A former senior Mountie acknowledges there were tensions from time to time between an intelligence unit he led and one run by Cameron Jay Ortis, who is charged with breaching Canada's secrets law.
DEVELOPING A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by the French security services over suspected radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and critically wounded two other people in northern France on Friday, authorities said.
Calgary
-
Business groups applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war
Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.
-
Partial solar eclipse visible in Calgary Saturday with viewing event at Telus Spark
Calgarians will have an opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with murder following investigation
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a homicide that took place on Oct. 1 in Deschambault Lake.
-
Cocaine, meth seized in $4 million Sask. drug bust
Saskatchewan RCMP seized a cache of drugs worth roughly $4 million during a traffic stop in Maidstone this summer.
-
Sask. school division says it lost nearly $3,800 of public money after employee allegedly stole fuel
Horizon School Divison in east-central Saskatchewan says it lost nearly $3,800 after one of its employees allegedly stole fuel.
Regina
-
Woman killed in single-vehicle collision in Indian Head
A 19-year-old woman from Qu’Appelle is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the town of Indian Head, Sask. RCMP said.
-
Sask. man dead following multi-vehicle collision
A man has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Cocaine, meth seized in $4 million Sask. drug bust
Saskatchewan RCMP seized a cache of drugs worth roughly $4 million during a traffic stop in Maidstone this summer.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
Nova Scotia's government to add long-term mental stress to workers compensation
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation that would allow citizens who suffer from prolonged mental stress to claim workers compensation.
-
Concern grows as conflict continues in Israel
Maritimers with connections to Israel are concerned about people they know there as the conflict continues.
Toronto
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
Police add patrols around GTA Jewish communities amid fears, safety concerns
There is a heightened police presence around the GTA this morning a day after Toronto police said that they would be boosting their visibility around the community in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway
Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protest planned for downtown Montreal on Friday night
A major pro-Palestinian protest is planned in the heart of Montreal's downtown core on Friday evening. The 'MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!' is being organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the groups website.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Quebec to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province students at English universities
Tuition fees for some non-Quebec university students are set to nearly double next year as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking newcomers.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
Here is the first headliner for the 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest
The first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is Tyler Childers.
Kitchener
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says one person has been injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB says students absent Friday will not be penalized amid online threats related to Israel-Gaza war
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Thousands expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Thousands of bikers are expected to ride to Port Dover, Ont. today for Friday the 13th.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit near Timmins even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Winnipeg
-
Swearing-in ceremony for Manitoba premier scheduled to take place next week
Manitoba's new premier and cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
-
Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications
For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey mayor announces legal action in ongoing fight over police transition
The City of Surrey is asking for a judge to review a provincial order that directed the city to continue with the transition to a municipal police force.
-
New photo released in effort to help with search for senior missing in Whistler
Police and search and rescue crews in Whistler are trying to identify and speak to two people as part of their efforts to find a missing senior and his dog.
-
Inmate taken to outside hospital after assault at B.C. prison
Mounties have been notified after an assault at a medium-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP looking for teens after $3K in fragrances stolen in Langford
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for two teenagers after thousands of dollars' worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen in Langford.
-
Comox Valley homeless population doubles since 2020: report
New data shows a huge jump in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Comox Valley. "They’re not just numbers. These are real people. They're parents, kids, family members, friends."
-
Fish farm giant Mowi suing former fisheries ministers for Discovery Islands closures
An international aquaculture giant is suing two former Canadian fisheries ministers for alleged damages from a federal decision to close fish farms in B.C.'s Discovery Islands region.