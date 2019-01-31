

CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton will return 454 Park & Ride parking stalls at the Century Park LRT station to a private developer.

In accordance with the lease agreement between the city and Century Park Development Ltd., the parking stalls will be returned on March 1, 2019.

The stalls in question are the city-operated paid reserved parking stalls at the Park & Ride lot.

Drivers who currently pay for reserved parking through the city at the lot will have the option to make arrangements with the developer, or to use the 390 free parking spots in the lot that are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The city’s lease with the developer expires on March 1, 2020, at which point all of the parking stalls will go back to the developer.

The changes are part of an overall development zoning plan for Century Park.