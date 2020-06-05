Advertisement
Cocaine found in vehicle RCMP pull over for speeding
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 9:09AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Police found $25,000 worth of cocaine in a vehicle they pulled over for speeding near Lamont last week.
Three men from Saskatchewan were arrested.
RCMP stopped a truck on May 30 around 9:20 p.m. at Highway 16 and Range Road 191.
The driver, 33-year-old Gerald Sinclair, had a suspended license and his two passengers were wanted on outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes.
When police searched the vehicle, they found the half-pound of crack cocaine, more than two dozen tablets of Buprenorphine, drug paraphernalia, bear spray and cash.
The two passengers have been released from police custody.
Sinclair faces 10 charges related to driving with a suspended license, trafficking and probation orders.