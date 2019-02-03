Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Cold weather forces school bus cancellations around Edmonton
Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 9:26PM MST
The cold engulfing much of Alberta has forced a number of school divisions around the Edmonton region to cancel bus services for Monday.
Parkland School Division busses won’t be running Monday, along with bus services for Wild Rose School Division, Elk Island Public Schools and Elk Island Public Catholic School divisions.
Although busses for the school divisions won’t be in service, all schools will remain open.