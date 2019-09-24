EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos have been criticized for their team name in recent years, and a popular comedian has joined in.

On Tuesday night's Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central, the comedian is in Canada to see how people feel about the Eskimos name.

On tonight's episode, Jim travels to Canada to see if they are 'sorrie' for having a racist football team name. pic.twitter.com/brqZrsM9cu — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) September 24, 2019

In the episode teaser, Jefferies says the Eskimos "are facing some heat over their name." A woman tells him, "I don't view our people as Eskimos."

Despite calls for Edmonton's CFL team to change its name, there are no immediate plans to do so, an Eskimos marketing and communications official said in April.

"We're not researching a name change, we're researching how people feel about our name," Allan Watt said.

The Eskimos have been speaking with Inuit leaders and conducting research on the impact the name has on the community.

With files from the Canadian Press