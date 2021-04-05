EDMONTON -- The provincial government committee responsible for determining public health restrictions will meet Tuesday.

The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee will decide on whether to implement new restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases and variants of concern continue to rise in Alberta. The Ministry of Health confirmed those details to CTV News on Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, is scheduled to deliver a full update to the province on Tuesday after limited online updates through the Easter long weekend.

Variant cases now represent nearly 40 per cent of Alberta's 10,582 active cases following the province's Easter Monday update, an increase from 27.2 per cent on March 29.

There are two outbreaks of the P.1 COVID-19 variant of concern originating from Brazil in Alberta.

Test positivity has now exceeded eight per cent for the last four straight days.

Active cases have now grown by 1,767 since the start of April.

As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 intensive care unit patients now sits at 75, the highest since early February.

