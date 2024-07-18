Concerns raised during heat wave over lack of air-conditioning in older Alberta care homes

People with family in an Edmonton continuing-care facility say they're concerned it does not have air-conditioning during the current heat wave.

The Hardisty Care Centre on the city's east side does not have the feature with temperatures forecast to stay in the mid-30s into next week.

Alberta Health Services (AHS), which operates the facility at 6420 101 Ave. NW, says the absence of air conditioning is common in older facilities such as Hardisty.

It says staff are using fans, blocking windows and providing beverages to help residents stay cool.

AHS did not answer CTV News Edmonton when asked how many long-term care homes are without AC.

Maureen Fisk, whose brother lives at Hardisty, told CTV News Edmonton the heat inside his room is leaving him exhausted, slowing down his activity and speech.

"He's paid taxes his whole life, and there he is withering away in a nursing home," Fisk said. "It's very upsetting."

The province says it has allocated funding to modernize aging homes and ensure they meet current standards, including air-conditioning requirements.

Fisk says she hopes that funding is used soon.

"We really do deserve it," she said. "It's like heat: a basic necessity."