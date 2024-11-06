EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta asks municipalities to name oil companies not paying taxes, reeve says no use

    An inactive well in Alberta is shown in this file photo. An inactive well in Alberta is shown in this file photo.
    Share

    The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters naming oil and gas companies that aren't paying their property taxes, but one rural leader says there's no hope for enforcement.

    Rural Municipalities of Alberta estimates oil and gas companies owe more than $250 million in overdue property taxes to rural communities across the province.

    Energy Minister Brian Jean sent letters to rural municipalities in September asking officials to name companies that haven't paid up.

    Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says once the government gets those names, action can be taken against them.

    But Rural Municipalities of Alberta president Paul McLauchlin says the name submission process comes with conditions and he and other rural officials aren't confident there would be enforcement.

    McLauchlin also says he doesn't expect the Alberta Energy Regulator to shut down oil companies for unpaid taxes, leaving municipalities with no choice but to shoulder the cost.

    More to come...

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News