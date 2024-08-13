EDMONTON
    • Construction on new pedestrian bridge over Whitemud Drive underway

    Whitemud Drive construction on July 8, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) Whitemud Drive construction on July 8, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Construction is underway for a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge over Whitemud Drive linking the Brookside and Brookview neighbourhoods.

    The bridge is part of the Terwillegar Drive Expansion project, which began in 2021 and is expected to finish in 2026.

    The aim of the new bridge is to "improve access and connectivity for walking, cycling, and rolling in southwest Edmonton and beyond," the city wrote in a news release.

    The bridge will go across Whitemud Drive near 142 Street and will connect to existing pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, including the shared pathway built earlier in the project.

    "Integrating active transportation modes has been a key focus of the Terwillegar Drive Expansion project and this long-awaited link will provide a safe connection for southwest residents,” Tim Cartmell, ward pihêsiwin councillor, said.

    Other active transportation features of the expansion project include:

    • A new shared pathway along the east side of Terwillegar Drive;
    • A dedicated pedestrian and cyclist bridge adjacent to the westbound Rainbow Valley Bridge;
    • Upgrades to the shared pathway from 122 Street to 142 Street;
    • A new pedestrian bridge as part of Stage Three, spanning Anthony Henday Drive between Terwillegar Drive and Rabbit Hill Road.

    The Terwillegar Drive Expansion project is currently in Stage 2 and is expected to move to Stage 3 in 2025.

