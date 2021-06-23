EDMONTON -- Construction will begin this fall on a footbridge between West Edmonton Mall and the Misericordia Community Hospital.

Edmonton city council said the bridge will cost about $10 million to construct.

The plan is to replace the old bridge that crossed 170 Street near 87 Avenue. It was torn down in 2018 after an inspection found it was deteriorating. Because of that, a temporary crosswalk was installed until there was a permanent solution in place.

The removal of the bridge triggered nearby residents to act, sending in letter writing campaigns to City Hall saying they missed the convenience of the bridge.

The city says WEM will cover up to $2 million of the total cost over 30 years.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson