A correctional peace officer died while taking part in training at the provincial training academy on Thursday.

“A participant required transport by ambulance to hospital where the participant was pronounced deceased,” said Katherine Thompson, communications advisor with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.

Friends and family have identified the officer on social media as Solomon Osagiede.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help his family.

“Solomon was a loving spirit whom brought warmth and comfort to any room he walked into,” Robin Doad, the page creator wrote.

“Mr. Osagiede was a dedicated correctional peace officer that would always strive to succeed in every challenge. His sudden passing has devastated everyone,” Doad continued.

The Justice and Solicitor General’s office would not confirm the officer’s identity.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, loved ones and co-workers at this difficult time. Support services are also being provided,” Thompson said.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.