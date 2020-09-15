EDMONTON -- Some residents of northern and east-central Alberta will wake up to frost Wednesday morning. Most areas in the Edmonton region will hit a low of -2 to 2 degrees early Wednesday.

“I don’t think this will be a killing frost for most of the Edmonton area,” said CTV Meteorologist Josh Classen. “But, if you have some sensitive plants that you’re REALLY concerned about, it’s always better to err on the side of caution.”

The frost comes just five days after Edmonton saw a high of 27 degrees.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a frost advisory for the City of Edmonton and the following regions:

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Fort Chipewyan – Wood Buffalo National Park

Fort McMurray – Fort MacKay

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview

High Level – Rainbow Lake – Fort Vermilion – Mackenzie Hwy

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Wabasca – Peerless Lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte Lake

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Whitecourt – Edson – Fox Creek – Swan Hills

Classen says Wednesday morning’s frost risk is a one-off as temperatures will climb over the next few days.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 17 to 22 degree range Thursday, Friday and this weekend. Morning lows are forecast to stay well above zero through to early next week.

“After Wednesday morning, you can forget about a frost risk in Edmonton for a while,” said Classen.

A full list of weather advisories in Alberta is available here.