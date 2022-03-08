COVID-19 booster doses available for Albertans aged 12-17 starting next week

The province announced Tuesday that Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 will soon be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement came on the second anniversary of Alberta announcing its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the province.

Starting March 14, Albertans aged 12 to 17 who have received their second dose of vaccine at least five months ago will be able to get a booster shot.

After around 2,200 PCR tests, the province discovered 467 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours. Due to restrictions on who can get a PCR test, the total number of cases is likely much higher.

The health minister announced that Alberta has seen a steady drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of February.

“New daily admissions have dropped almost every day for over a month since they peaked on Feb. 7,” said Jason Copping, the health minister.

There are currently 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 77 people in the ICU.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, also said that seven more people have died due to COVID-19.