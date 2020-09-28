EDMONTON -- Three employees at two grocery stores in northeast Edmonton have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two cases have been confirmed at Chris' No Frills at 15411 97 Street and one at the Sobeys at 9611 167 Avenue.

The No Frills employees were last at work on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.

The Sobeys employee last worked on Sept. 20.

In its Sept. 25 update, Alberta reported 153 cases of COVID-19 as active infections increased to 1,497.

There have been more than 100 new cases every day since Sept. 9, when 98 cases were reported.