COVID-19 in Alberta: 2nd doses reach 60 per cent as hospitalizations drop under 100
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 3:58PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 3:58PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.
The province has 606 infections and 98 patients in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.
More than 60 per cent of Alberta's eligible population is fully immunized, but first doses remained at 74.8 on Tuesday.
Alberta has reported 232,875 cases and 2,318 deaths since the pandemic began.