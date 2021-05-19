Alberta reported fewer than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 for a third straight day on Wednesday though the number of patients in intensive care units remained near record-high levels.

The province added 908 new cases, pushing the total number of cases over the 221,000 mark.

The deaths of six individuals, ranging in age from in their 50s to 70s, were also reported, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Alberta up to 2,158.

There are now 685 COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals, including 185 in intensive care units. The province set a record high patient count in ICU with 187 on Tuesday.

Approximately 10,000 tests were performed with a positivity rate of 9.1 per cent.

Nearly 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered. About 50.5 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.