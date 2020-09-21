EDMONTON -- The province's top doctor will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic at 3:30 p.m.

As of Friday, there were 1,424 cases of the coronavirus across the province with 44 patients in hospital.

The majority of Alberta's cases are in the Edmonton zone with 711, while the Calgary zone has 450.

The city of Edmonton itself has 629 infections and is under the government's health watch with an active case rate of 61.6.

On Friday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Alberta's first in-school COVID-19 transmission in Edmonton. As of that day, there were 78 cases of the disease at 57 different Alberta schools

Alberta has reported 16,381 cases, 14,702 recoveries and 255 deaths since March.

Watch Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.